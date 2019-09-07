Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$7.87 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

