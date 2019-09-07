Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 540 ($7.06).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 657 ($8.58).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 635.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.34. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.80 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.