Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBDC. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.15.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Barings BDC news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 162.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

