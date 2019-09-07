Barclays Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $70.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.33. MasTec has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $64.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 56.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

