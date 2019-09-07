Barclays Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €245.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €215.16 ($250.19).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.