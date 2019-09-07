Barclays Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 80 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 61 ($0.80) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE acquired 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

