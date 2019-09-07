Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 280,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

