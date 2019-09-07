Bank of America Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $103.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.98 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Summit Insights reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.47.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.