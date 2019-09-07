Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.69

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 892285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

