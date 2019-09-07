Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Up 5.3%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.21 and last traded at $96.62, 204,374 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 115,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Balchem by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

