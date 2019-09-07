Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 6.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 604.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,576,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,573 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 64.8% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after acquiring an additional 930,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,602,096,000 after acquiring an additional 653,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Baidu by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 11,526.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 360,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 357,545 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.59. 2,601,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,451. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

