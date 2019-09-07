Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Baidu by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Baidu by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baidu by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 12,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. 2,601,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $131.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.21.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

