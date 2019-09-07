B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $32.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUMZ. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 3,285,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $30.81.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

