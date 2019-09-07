Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 2,161 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,161 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $25,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 64,400 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $695,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $208,440.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 39 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $458.25.

On Monday, July 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,303 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $272,891.43.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 87,300 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,116,567.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $943,600.00.

TZOO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 105,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,174. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 95.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 207,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

