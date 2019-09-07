Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,761. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 448.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.