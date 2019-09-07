Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,389.97

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,389.97 and traded as low as $1,690.00. Avon Rubber shares last traded at $1,712.00, with a volume of 12,318 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.19 million and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.13.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

