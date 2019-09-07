Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.65. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 22,674 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

