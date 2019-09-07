Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,522 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after purchasing an additional 384,266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 66.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 69.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,495. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Griffin Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $948,207 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.