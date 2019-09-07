AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $8.39. AutoCanada shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 53,209 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACQ. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.84. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$945.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$914.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,239.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,235.55.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

