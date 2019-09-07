Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 560,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,726. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.