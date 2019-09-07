Augur (REP) Price Tops $10.91

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $10.91 or 0.00105075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, Ethfinex and AirSwap. Augur has a market capitalization of $119.96 million and $18.20 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, ABCC, Liqui, DragonEX, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Koinex, Bittrex, Kraken, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BitBay, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.