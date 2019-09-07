AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s 6th Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. AtriCure accounts for approximately 6.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.74% of AtriCure worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 73.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 356,652 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 565,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 754.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,454 shares of company stock worth $1,147,982. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,724. The stock has a market cap of $923.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

