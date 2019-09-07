Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Price Up 8%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.33, approximately 414,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 314,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $753,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,154,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

