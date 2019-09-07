Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Price Up 8%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.33, approximately 414,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 314,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.
Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,518.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $753,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,154,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
