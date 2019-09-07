ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $67,634.00 and approximately $81,058.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,535.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.87 or 0.02887665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00839462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018232 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

