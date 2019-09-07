At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.45 million.

At Home Group stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 85,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $556,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 941,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,509. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 519,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 104,177 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.