ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ASGN were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $210,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 198,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

