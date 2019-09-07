ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

