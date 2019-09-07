ArtByte Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $57,921.00 and $1.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00661883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

