Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.62 ($10.02).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €7.10 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.28 and a 200 day moving average of €7.42. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a twelve month high of €7.95 ($9.24).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

