Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) PT Set at $25.00 by Maxim Group

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) has been given a $25.00 price objective by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 7,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164. The company has a market cap of $100.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.22% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

