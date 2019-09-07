ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.52.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

