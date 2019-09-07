Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

Several brokerages have commented on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 23,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,908,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

