Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $205.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $205.00 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.26. 11,543,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,792,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Apple by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.