Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 95,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

