Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.42. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 476,683 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

