Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 60.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 1,102,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

