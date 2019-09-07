Analyzing J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) and Kura Sushi USA (NYSE:KRUS)

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of J Alexanders shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of J Alexanders shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares J Alexanders and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Alexanders 2.56% 8.42% 4.99% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J Alexanders and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than J Alexanders.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J Alexanders and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Alexanders $242.26 million 0.71 $4.00 million $0.60 19.38 Kura Sushi USA $51.74 million 3.57 N/A N/A N/A

J Alexanders has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

J Alexanders beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 29, 2019, it operated 46 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

