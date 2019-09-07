Analysts Set Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Target Price at $29.16

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.16.

PE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,051. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

