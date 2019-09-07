Analysts Set Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $47.00

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

