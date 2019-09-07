Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $288.71

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

