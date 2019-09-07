Analysts Set Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT at $78.53

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.53.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 313,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,921. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12.
Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
