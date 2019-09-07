Analysts Set Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT at $78.53

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 313,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,921. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.