Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

POLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Polar Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 12,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,844. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 0.37. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

