Analysts Set $420.00 Target Price for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. NewMarket’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $420.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NewMarket an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEU traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $483.94. 51,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.12. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $352.89 and a 52-week high of $489.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that NewMarket will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

