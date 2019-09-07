Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

