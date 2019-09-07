Analysts Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

MRCY stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,132. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $886,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Bass sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $445,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,394.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,059 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,510,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 696,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 919,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

