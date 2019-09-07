Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,434. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 76,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,071,073.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 21,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $559,436.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,706 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,899. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 334,974 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 27,172.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

