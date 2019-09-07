Analysts Expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Archrock reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider D Bradley Childers bought 12,050 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,550 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 605,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

