Analysts Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Superior Industries International posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 335,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 168,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $78,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 162,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

SUP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 258,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,461. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

