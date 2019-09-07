Analysts Anticipate St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given St. Joe an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,194,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 74,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,615. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24 and a beta of 1.01.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that St. Joe will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

