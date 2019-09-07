Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 181,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,143. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.